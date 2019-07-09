Seven-year-old Chantelle Keenan who died after a car accident in a driveway will be laid to rest on Thursday surrounded by her loved ones.

Much-loved Chantelle (7) who died in tragic incident in driveway to be laid to rest on Thursday

The schoolgirl, originally from Finglas, Dublin, had been visiting relatives in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Sunday when a car rolled back and pinned the child against a gate.

A death notice released on RIP.ie read that Chantelle had died "Tragically in an accident."

The notice added that the child at "just seven years, will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken daddy and mammy, John and Kathleen, brother Michael, sister Chelsea, grandfathers, nannies, aunts, uncles, friends from school, extended family, neighbours and friends."

A removal will take place at St Canice's Church, Finglas village on Thursday morning at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial to Glasnevin Cemetery.

A car was believed to have been parked in the driveway when it suddenly rolled back.

Neighbours, where Chantelle’s family had been living in Rath Lodge, Ashbourne, Co Meath, expressed shock at the sudden tragic loss of the child.

One relative took to social media in the aftermath of Chantelle’s death to state how she had been playing in a paddling pool just an hour before the tragedy.

The family member added: "Our hearts are broken. Please. I’m begging everybody to pray for my family.

"Poor Chantelle is gone but we still need your prayers."

Relatives had rushed to the little girl’s aid and she was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but, despite the best medical efforts, she was later pronounced dead.

Gardai confirmed the incident was a "tragic accident."

