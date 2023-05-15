Much-loved junior doctor (31) drowned when her car reversed suddenly into a swollen river

Dr Farah Ahmed died when her car went into Castlebar River on January 20The 31-year-old worked at Mayo University Hospital in CastlebarShe was remembered as a hardworking member of staff at an inquest

A 31-year-old doctor drowned when her car suddenly reversed at speed through a safety barrier into a swollen river, an inquest was told today.

The victim was Pakistani-born Dr Farah Ahmed, a member of the medical staff at Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

An inquest into the death of the young doctor, described as “loved by everybody” and hardworking, was opened and adjourned by the coroner for Mayo, Patrick O’Connor in Swinford courthouse.

Garda Christopher Perrett said Dr Ahmed’s car went into the Castlebar River at Hoban’s carpark just before midnight on January 21.

Garda Perrett said CCTV footage he later viewed showed the car reversing at speed through a wire fence leaving a large hole in the fence.

“I saw the back right wheel of an upside-down vehicle in the river”, the garda further testified.

“The river was fast flowing. The car was almost completely covered by water.”

Garda Perrett said fire services and divers arrived on the scene and the body of a female was taken from the car.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda Perrett said that when he looked in the deceased’s handbag and he found the driver’s learner permit.

Groceries bought earlier were also in the deceased’s car, the garda witness said.

Asked by Tom Walsh, solicitor for Dr Ahmed’s next of kin, how long the vehicle was in the water, Garda Perrett replied: “Probably 20 minutes to half an hour.”

A medical colleague of the deceased, Dr. Fadel Bennani, a consultant pathologist, carried out a post-mortem.

He gave the cause of death as asphyxia due to drowning.

On a personal note, Dr. Bennani explained that Dr. Ahmed was “a hardworking junior doctor loved by everybody”.

He added: “My condolences to her family and the hospital staff.”

Mr. Walsh said Dr. Ahmed’s family – whose mother lives in Pakistan and sister lives in London – appreciated all the efforts made to save her.

Describing the loss of the young doctor as “tragic”, Coroner O’Connor adjourned the inquest hearing to December 18 next for the hearing of further evidence.

The coroner said it was clear the young doctor was a popular and valued member of the hospital’s medical staff.

Sergeant Regina Carley, on behalf of An Garda Siochana, joined in the expressions of sympathy.