MPs to vote on abortion regulations in Northern Ireland on Wednesday

A general view of the Northern Ireland Executive Assembly sitting in their chamber room as the power sharing executive returned to power for the first time in three years. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Getty Images Expand

Richard Wheeler, PA Parliamentary Editor

Abortion regulations opposed by the Stormont Assembly will be voted upon by MPs after DUP objections.

Northern Ireland's restrictive abortion laws were changed by MPs last year at a time when Stormont was collapsed.

However, earlier this month the now-sitting Assembly registered its opposition to the "imposition" of regulations by Westminster, which permit abortions up to birth in cases of severe non-fatal disability.

The House of Lords overwhelmingly backed the regulations on Monday and MPs were asked to approve them on Tuesday.

But DUP MPs shouted "no" and triggered a deferred division.

This will take place on Wednesday, with the result to be released on the day.

Online Editors