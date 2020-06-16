MPs to vote on abortion regulations in Northern Ireland on Wednesday

| 15.1°C Dublin
Abortion regulations opposed by the Stormont Assembly will be voted upon by MPs after DUP objections.
Northern Ireland's restrictive abortion laws were changed by MPs last year at a time when Stormont was collapsed.
However, earlier this month the now-sitting Assembly registered its opposition to the "imposition" of regulations by Westminster, which permit abortions up to birth in cases of severe non-fatal disability.
The House of Lords overwhelmingly backed the regulations on Monday and MPs were asked to approve them on Tuesday.
But DUP MPs shouted "no" and triggered a deferred division.
This will take place on Wednesday, with the result to be released on the day.
Online Editors