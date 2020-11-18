Movember to provide €309,000 for improvement of first responders’ mental health services

The men’s health charity Movember has announced it will provide €309,000 funding to upgrade mental health services for first responders in Ireland due to a perceived lack of “effective programmes” to help those on the front line.

Movember, in partnership with The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR), announced €309,000 over two years for a first responder program in Ireland. This is part of an almost €4m fund being made available across the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, the US and Canada.

Movember said the funding was made available after an independent review commissioned by the charity appeared to show that no effective programmes currently exist to address the issue of a lack of mental health support for workers who are “disproportionately affected” by such issues.

Jack O’Connor, Country Director of Movember Ireland, said: “First responders are on the frontline of our community each day. They are also disproportionately affected by suicide and mental health issues, given they are likely to be exposed to various workplace stressors throughout their careers, including regular traumatic events.

"We're proud to be providing support to first responders through our grants funding program. We want to help build evidence for programmes that truly make a difference to the lives of these guys and their families.

“We are particularly looking for programs within Ireland given the lack of available focus on mental ill health prevention in first responders to date.”

The funding will seek to ensure the development of suicide prevention programs for first responder communities; to fund programmes aimed toward first responders transitioning out of a career in emergency services and to create programmes focused on heightened social isolation among first responders working in remote settings with low levels of social connections and organisational belonging.

The funds will be in the form of grants, which can be applied for by gardaí, firefighters, paramedics and first responders’ families through Movember themselves. The closing date for application is November 23.

Movember and DGR are looking to identify existing programs that show promise in improving the mental health of men in these groups and help to build the evidence for effective interventions.

The charity cite “several knowledge gaps” in the current data on mental health issues that affect first responders and claim that the lives of paramedics, firefighters and police officers could be improved, or even saved, if programmes designed to address mental health are validated and based on strong evidence.

Dr Donald McCreary, an independent consultant appointed to conduct the review, said: “First responder rates of PTSD are likely higher than the population prevalence rates in Ireland, but we don’t know by how much and whether the rates are similar across first responder groups because the data is not collated in Ireland.”

Identifying rates of PTSD among first responders will be chief among the goals of Movember Ireland when their project begins next May.

Online Editors