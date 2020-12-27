Mourning for our lost stars under the shadow of a pandemic

It was a year when the threat of illness and death, in the form of the coronavirus pandemic, seemed to shape our relationship with celebrity culture. The usual charity songs and self-important social media posts struck the wrong note as ordinary people - doctors, nurses, paramedics - were elevated to the status of true stars.

Perhaps as a consequence of this, many of the most notable celebrity deaths seemed to pass under the radar. The usual identification and vicarious grief was put on hold as the public grappled with the horror in its midst.

Marian Finucane's death at 69, in January, was an exception to all this, coming as it did before the pandemic took hold.

For decades, the broadcaster's gravelly voice and bracing common sense had been the soundtrack to our afternoons. Like her great friend Nuala O'Faolain, she was a link between the old and new Irelands, a convent-educated girl who became a feminist trailblazer.

As with Gay Byrne the previous year, her passing seemed to mark the end of an era in Irish broadcasting.

"Death, for some people, is only the beginning," author Hilary Mantel once observed.

"After the initial rigour they reshape themselves, taking on a flexibility in public discourse."

Truly this was the case with Diego Maradona, who died in November. He was a sports icon of the calibre of Muhammad Ali and in the aftermath of his death his gravity-defying runs behind defender lines and his infamous Hand of God goal were played on a loop.

Sadly, sporting virtuosity gave way to self-destruction. In the end, the real surprise was that Maradona (60) - bloated, often coke-addled - had lasted quite as long as he did.

Ireland lost its own sports icon in the person of Jack Charlton (85). In 1990, the then Irish football manager presided over a moment when his team's exploits had people literally dancing in the street.

After the doldrums of the 1980s, the nation gained a new self-confidence and this stoic, sometimes grumpy Englishman seemed emblematic of a newly equitable relationship between Ireland and England.

The scandal of the mismanagement of the FAI - one of the big news stories of 2020 - was a reminder of how lucky we were to enjoy an era when the game itself took centre stage, and the poor performance of the national team only made the magical memories of Big Jack and the boys even more special.

As Charlton was winning us sporting respectability in the mid 1990s, another Englishman was raising the nation's spirits in a different way.

Alan Parker's reimagining of Roddy Doyle's novel The Commitments marked the country's movement from what the 1991 film (in a line that would never be allowed today) called "the blacks of Europe" to the centre of the cinematic world.

Parker (76) had an incredible feel for music in film - he elicited an unusually good performance from Madonna in 1996's Evita - and the Irish - he directed the adaptation of Angela's Ashes (1999). While an Oscar always eluded him, he was one of the greatest British filmmakers and an adopted son of this country.

In the midst of all of the numb grief of 2020, the deaths of two incredible Irish women still managed to strike a chord.

The broadcaster Keelin Shanley, who died in February aged just 51, was rightly praised for her clear-eyed and nuanced reporting and her ability to give light and shade to the programmes she presented.

It seemed incredible that she was gone so young.

Ruth Morrissey, who died in July aged 39 after a prolonged battle with cancer, had shown almost superhuman bravery in her campaign for justice in the cervical cancer screening debacle.

Her death, while somewhat expected given her illness, was one of the blackest moments in a summer full of them.

The year saw the release of the new James Bond movie moved not once, but twice.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought in to work on the script and it's thought that the Fleabag creator will bring some of that show's classic wit back to the franchise.

No Bond star seemed more emblematic of that wry style than Sean Connery.

The actor - who passed away in October aged 90 - owned a mansion in Bray and his great-grandfather had been an Irish Traveller from Wexford.

Despite this, he produced one of the worst Irish accents of all time in The Untouchables (1987), and his death in October meant he didn't get to see that achievement surpassed in Wild Mountain Thyme.

Honor Blackman, who died in April aged 94, was a former Bond girl - she played Pussy Galore in Goldfinger - and like Connery she seemed to embody the insouciant wit and sexiness of the 1960s.

Her beauty - she was compared to Marlene Dietrich and Brigitte Bardot - was infused with a wry knowingness, which made her perfect for the high camp of TV's The Avengers, which provided another of her most famous roles.

Barbara Windsor was another British actress famed for her comic facility.

The star of the Carry On films jiggled and giggled her way into the national consciousness in the 1960s and 1970s and portrayed the jaded matriarch of TV soap EastEnders, Peggy.

After she died on December 10, aged 83, Prince William spoke for many when he described her as "a true national treasure… a giant of the entertainment world".

Internationally, the biggest political news story of the year was undoubtedly the American presidential race, and the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September aged 87 was as intertwined with the battle for the soul of that nation as the demise of the man she loathed, Donald Trump.

The Notorious RBG, as she was known, was a renowned jurist, a pop culture figure and a bulwark for liberal America on an increasingly conservative Supreme Court bench.

For all the impotence of Trump's post-election tantrums, he was able to throw one grenade over his shoulder in the form of RBG's successor Amy Coney Barrett, whose presence tips the most powerful court in the US even further to the right.

This year saw the death of two of the most important architects of the Peace Process in Northern Ireland.

John Hume won the Nobel Prize for his role in brokering the Good Friday Agreement. "Politics is the alternative to war," he once said.

Hume's public life - which took in the civil rights protests of the 1960s, the power-sharing agreements of the 1980s and the talks which bore his name - was a dogged and often uphill battle for peace. He passed away in August aged 83.

Many felt his SDLP colleague Seamus Mallon - who died in January aged 83 - should have shared the Nobel Prize with Hume and David Trimble.

Mallon was deputy first minister in the first Northern Irish government, and it was a fitting reward for a man whose political skill and patience had slowly drawn nationalist and unionist factions, and Irish and British governments, closer together.

In a landscape of dour politicians, he also provided a welcome flash of wit, once dubbing the Good Friday Agreement "Sunningdale for slow learners".

While most of 2020's dearly departed stars died well into old age, Kobe Bryant was taken by a tragic helicopter crash, aged just 41.

The basketball legend traversed the gap between Michael Jordan and LeBron James and transcended his sport - as shown by the minute's silence for him at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The legal wrangling which is unfolding between his widow Vanessa and her mother is a sad postscript to the life of this sporting legend.

In another year, Bryant's untimely death might, to paraphrase Auden's famous line, have "stopped all the clocks", but the millions of coronavirus-related fatalities around the world put his passing into grim perspective.

If 2016 was the year when we mourned celebrities, 2020 was a year when the focus came back on to what Morrissey called "the ordinary people of the world".

Some dazzling stars left the firmament, but the dimming of the light in our own skies, a consequence of the deaths caused by the pandemic, was more keenly felt.

As the year draws to a close, it is the empty chairs in dining rooms across the country that we mourn the most.