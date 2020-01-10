Mourners hear that Larry Gogan had planned Mass for late wife before his death

Friends and family attended St Pius X Church, in Templeogue, Co Dublin, to pay their respects to Larry before his funeral Mass, which is taking place this morning.

Among the mourners were broadcasters Dave Fanning, Ronan Collins, and Pat Kenny and his wife Kathy.

The crowd stood silently outside the church before the removal service began, looking towards Larry's family.

His children - Gerard, Orla, David, Gráinne and Sinéad - were tearful as they waited for their father's coffin to be carried into the church.

Once inside, the priest remarked that the hymns chosen to play throughout the service may not have been similar to the music Larry played on air, but that he would appreciate them nonetheless.

He added that Larry had contacted the church in recent weeks to arrange an anniversary Mass for his wife Florrie, who will have passed away 18 years ago this month.

He joked that if Florrie was present, she would "hit me over the head" for calling her husband Larry, as she always called him Lorcan.

Larry's family all looked to each other throughout the ceremony for support.

The priest noted that Larry's death came shortly after the loss of two other legendary RTÉ figures, Gay Byrne and Marian Finucane, and said all had left a significant mark on Irish broadcasting.

The former 2fm DJ, aged 85, passed away at the Kiltipper Woods Care Centre on Tuesday.

Larry's youngest daughter, Sinéad, said the family were "heartbroken" over their loss.

Touching

"It's just so moving and touching to hear what everybody has to say about your father, all the nice things. That's the way he was at home, he was exactly like that," she told 'Liveline'.

"He wasn't different to anyone else than he was with us. A great man. We're all just heartbroken."

Although the family are thankful for all the tributes that have flooded in across the airwaves since his death was announced, Sinéad said that Larry would be "so embarrassed" if he heard.

"He'd be scarlet, but that was just him. He had no airs and graces," she said.

A funeral service for Larry will take place at the church today at 11.30am, followed by a private burial service.

The service will be broadcast on RTÉ News Now from 11.30am, and streamed on 2fm's Twitter and Facebook.

Irish Independent