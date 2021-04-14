Mourners bid farewell to Shay Healy at private funeral in Dublin

The remains are brought into chapel at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Dublin at the funeral of broadcaster Shay Healy. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Irish entertainment legends Twink, Paul Brady and John McColgan were among the mourners attending Shay Healy’s funeral yesterday.

The Eurovision songwriter passed away at St Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin, last Friday at the age of 78 following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2004.

He is survived by sons Oisín and Fionán and predeceased by wife Dymphna, who passed away in 2017.

A private funeral took place yesterday afternoon at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, and the service was streamed online.

Northern Irish folk singer Paul Brady was in attendance, as well as television entertainer Twink.

Riverdance producer John McColgan also attended the funeral of his late friend, who he first met when they were both cameramen at RTÉ.

He said that he was granted special permission to visit Shay in his hospital room last Tuesday before he died.

“It was the last time I saw him. I was honoured to be his friend,” he told RTÉ.

Tributes have poured in since his passing, with President Michael D Higgins saying that his death “will have been heard with sadness by so many across the community of music and music-making in Ireland.”

President Higgins continued: “Shay's talents extended across so many areas and continued, even when challenged by illness, into the modern decades.

“His approach to everything he did was original and conveyed with enthusiasm.

“The range of his song-writing was such that it included not just songs that could compete with real prospect at Eurovision, but also songs that responded to contemporary events and that could take their place in the folk community.

“I treasure the correspondence I received from him over the years at different points of both of our lives. To have known him as a friend was a great privilege. He was loyal in his friendship and generous in its expression.”

