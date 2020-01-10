Mourners begin to gather for funeral of broadcaster Larry Gogan

After tuning in for 60 years, fans, family, friends and colleagues gathered at the Church of St Pius X in Templeogue to pay their final respects to the universally loved and iconic broadcaster Larry Gogan.

The broadcaster died on Tuesday surrounded by his family in the care of Kiltipper Woods Care Centre.

His death came shortly after the passing of two other iconic RTE broadcasters Marian Finucane, and Gay Byrne.

"More sadness - it’s terrible isn’t it?," Chair of the RTE Board Moya Doherty, said as she made her way inside the church.

Chief mourners were Larry’s children Gerard, Orla, David, Gráinne and Sinéad.

Colleagues from RTÉ including Director General Dee Forbes, Bryan Dobson, Louise McSharry, and Doireann Garrihy were in attendance.

U2’s Larry Mullins, Dickie Rock, Brendan Grace’s widow Eileen Doyle, Marty Whelan, Eoghan McDermott, Ronan Collins, Cormac Battle, Ian Dempsey, Rick O’Shea, and former head of 2FM John Clarke were also among mourners.

The President of Ireland was represented by Aide de Campe Colonel Liam Condon, while the Taoiseach was represented by Commandant Caroline Burke.

Joe Duffy, Ray D’Arcy, former RTÉ Director General Bob Collins, also attended.

Father Brian D’Arcy was chief celebrant and delivered the homily.

Since his death an outpouring of tributes have been made to Gogan recalling his skill as a broadcaster, his boundless enthusiasm for pop music and his kindness.

Late Late show host Ryan Tubridy said earlier this week that Gogan was "that rare thing in media - universally liked".

As a young man, Gogan originally hoped to be an actor but discovered his true calling when he first heard Elvis Presley on Radio Luxembourg.

He joined RTE in 1961, and was of the original line-up of RTÉ Radio 2.

In fact, he spun the first disc on RTE 2FM in 1979.

He is best remembered for his RTÉ 2FM programme The Golden Hour and his Just a Minute Quiz.

He was passionate about pop music and often said he never got jaded by it.

"As I got older, people used to say to me, 'Would you ever do more serious stuff and interview the Taoiseach,' say, but that had no interest for me at all. I know a lot of the other fellas wanted to move on into current affairs… but I didn't. It was pop or nothing for me."

In January 2019, he moved from 2FM to RTÉ Gold and presented his last programme on 2FM.

Yesterday close colleagues attended the removal.

They were told that in recent weeks, Larry had contacted the church to arrange an anniversary Mass for his wife Florrie, who will have passed away 18 years ago this month.

The couple met when she was 15 years old. Larry often said that he was instantly struck by Florrie’s beauty.

"People say time heals all wounds but I don't think it does. I still grieve for Florrie... I do believe we will meet again. I do believe there is something else. Otherwise what's the point of it all?

"We never fought we always got on very well together. She was great craic, great fun.

"And I didn’t really think I’d live without her... and it’s as if it [her death] happened yesterday.

"I still talk to her every day, people think that’s crazy but I find myself chatting to her.

"I still find her presence around the place. It was a horrible blow for me when she died.

"I do of course miss her I miss her every day but I’ve never been lonely because I always feel like she’s here. She’s always beside me at all times."

