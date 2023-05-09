Mourners at funeral of young footballer (13) told to ‘remember the good times with Kaylee’

Family and friends at the funeral of young footballer Kaylee Black. Photo: Pacemaker

Grieving family and friends of 13-year-old Kaylee Black have been urged to cherish their special memories as the young footballer was laid to rest.

Rev Edwards Hyndman told mourners at Seaview Presbyterian Church in Belfast today to “remember today the good, true times with Kaylee”.

The teenager, who played for Crusaders Strikers FC’s underage team, died after going missing last week.

Her coffin was decorated with the crest of her beloved club while young players formed a guard of honour outside the church.

Rev Hyndman gave thanks “for the life of Kaylee, for all your goodness to her, and for all the joy and goodness she brought to our lives” as he prayed that her family would be comforted in the difficult days ahead.

"Think of Kaylee's team and coach and all of her friends from school, all those who will be touched and hurt and feeling deeply today,” he added.

The teenager was laid to rest in Ballyclare Cemetery following the service in north Belfast.

It comes after a minute’s silence was observed before the Irish Cup Final between Crusaders FC and Ballymena United on Sunday.

Relatives attended the match at Windsor Park where Kaylee’s photograph was shown on the big screen.

Players and fans also staged a minute’s applause when the game was paused in the 13th minute.

Crusaders Strikers has said the club was “deeply saddened” by Kaylee’s death.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview,” they said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Members of the senior women’s team dedicated their win over Derry City last week to Kaylee with players wearing black armbands and t-shirts with her photograph.