Mourners asked to wear ‘colourful attire’ to funeral of author and broadcaster Deirdre Purcell

The funeral of bestselling author and broadcaster Deirdre Purcell will take place this Thursday in Dublin.

Ms Purcell (77), who was one of Ireland’s best-known novelists, died suddenly on Monday morning.

Ms Purcell’s funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road, at 11:30am, followed by a private cremation service at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Mourners have been advised that “colourful attire is encouraged”.

Leading the tributes to Ms Purcell was President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

“In a distinguished career, Deirdre left a singular contribution in all of the different aspects of literature and broadcasting to which she turned her many talents – from her work as an actress in the Abbey Theatre, through her award-winning print journalism and time as the first female anchor of RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock news, and on to her critically acclaimed creative work in fiction,” President Higgins said.

Often referred to as a pioneer of popular female fiction, she published more than 19 books during her illustrious career.

This included ‘Falling for a Dancer’ which was later turned into a hit BBC series in 1998, starring Oscar-nominee Colin Farrell.

Known for pushing the boundaries and exploring difficult subjects, her 1997 novel ‘Love Like Hate Adore’ saw her shortlisted for the Orange Prize and she said the book changed her life.

She also wrote non-fiction and penned the 1989 biography on the Late Late Show legend Gay Byrne entitled ‘The Time of My Life.’

In a statement her family told Independent.ie they are “all deeply grieving the sudden loss of Deirdre.”

“To the date before her death, Deirdre was full of plans, schemes and dreams as she always was. Deirdre made friends wherever she went and will be remembered by so many as a vibrant, clever and caring companion.

“The talent, vivacity and sharp mind that made her an award-winning journalist, a globally successful fiction writer and – in her youth – a talented Abbey Theatre actress, never left her.

“She was a force of nature and we will miss her desperately.”

Ms Purcell’s friend, fellow author Patricia Scanlan said: “When Deirdre was your friend, you were befriended and minded and cherished.”

“Everyone that knew her was taken in under her wing and you kind of shone in her light,” Ms Scanlan told RTÉ’s News at One.

“I remember long before I knew her personally, reading her articles in the Sunday Tribune. She used to do interviews with people, features, and I was always fascinated by her and the way she wrote… her way of forming words and sentences. She was very, very special.”

Deirdre is mourned by her husband Kevin Healy and sons Adrian and Simon Weckler. Adrian is the Technology Editor for The Irish Independent.

“She will be sadly missed by her loving family; brother Declan, step-children Justin, Zoe, daughter-in-law Catherine, son-in-law Claus, Justin’s partner Ciara, grandchildren Poppy, India, Eve, and Georgia, sisters-in-law Mary and Rosemary, brothers-in-law Brendan and John, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of relatives and friends including her colleagues in RTÉ and The Sunday Tribune,” Deirdre’s obituary read.







