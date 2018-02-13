One of the country's busiest stretch of motorways is closed in both directions following two separate collisions.

One of the country's busiest stretch of motorways is closed in both directions following two separate collisions.

Motorway closed in both directions following two separate collisions on black ice

Gardaí have closed the M8 southbound and northbound at Junction 11 at Cahir South, Tipperary.

The closure follows two collisions which occurred shortly after 6.30am this morning, one in the northbound carriage and the other in the southbound carriage. Emergency services are now at the scene.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that there was material damage reported at the scene, but no serious injuries. "The Fire Brigade are currently dealing with the incident and have closed the road for safety of personnel at the scene," a spokesperson said.

"There was a snow shower and this then froze, which resulted in black ice." Southbound motorists are being asked to divert at Junction 10, while northbound motorists are diverting at Junction 11.

Gardaí are urging road users to slow down in the area. Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch are also reporting slushy conditions in Kildare and Offaly.

Parts of the M7 between J8 Johnstown to J10 Naas South and further south between J21 Borris In Ossory and J23 Moneygall are all reported as being areas of note.

AA Roadwatch added; "Care advised as there has already been a number of incidents."

In Cork, snowy conditions on the N20 between Mallow and Cork City is causing the route to be busier than usual. There are also icy conditions on secondary routes around Midleton. In Clonakilty, there is snow on secondary routes.

Online Editors