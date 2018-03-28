Motorists warned to take care as mattress spotted on busy road
Motorists were warned to take care this morning as a mattress was spotted on a busy commuter road.
AA Roadwatch said that the mattress was spotted on the M9 southbound before Junction 7 at Paulstown.
The mattress was swiftly removed before any accidents occurred.
AA Roadwatch said there were no reported delays on the route.
#CARLOW #KILKENNY Mattress removed from the M9 southbound. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 28, 2018
Online Editors