Wednesday 28 March 2018

Motorists warned to take care as mattress spotted on busy road

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Motorists were warned to take care this morning as a mattress was spotted on a busy commuter road.

AA Roadwatch said that the mattress was spotted on the M9 southbound before Junction 7 at Paulstown.

The mattress was swiftly removed before any accidents occurred.

AA Roadwatch said there were no reported delays on the route.

