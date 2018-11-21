Motorists have been urged to take care on roads this morning as heavy rain is expected to hit the east of the country today.

Motorists have been urged to take care on roads this morning as heavy rain is expected to hit the east of the country today.

Motorists urged to take care on roads as weather warning issued for five counties

Met Éireann issued the status yellow weather warning this morning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

The warning will remain in place until Wednesday at midday.

"The next 24 hours will be the coldest and the wettest," said forecaster Pat Clarke.

"Obviously drivers will have to be careful. There could be some water on the roads and there is the possibility of hail."

Temperatures today will fall to 5C, though a wind-chill factor will make it feel colder, especially around coastal areas.

"There is the possibility of downpours and there may be some thunder mixed in," Mr Clarke said. The east of the country has been hit worst by the current inclement conditions, which is an unusual occurrence, according to the forecaster.

"It is coming in from the east, so it's eastern coastal counties that are being worst affected.

"Usually this sort of weather comes in from the Atlantic so this is I suppose a turn-around on that," he said.

However, there will be some reprieve as we head into the weekend.

On Thursday and Friday temperatures will rise to up to 8C and, while there may still be some showers, there will be fewer.

"Next week is a good distance out, especially at this time of year when it can be so changeable," Mr Clarke said.

Live traffic

AA Roadwatch urged motorists to slow down as roads across the country are wet and slippery this morning.

"Roads are damp or wet in much of the country this morning following overnight rain. It's particularly wet in parts of the midlands and along the east coast," AA Roadwatch said.

"When driving on wet roads slow down and leave a safe distance between yourself and the vehicle in front."

While traffic is moving well in Dublin City Centre, there are eastbound delays on the M4 between J7 Maynooth and J6 Celbridge and then further along from J4 Newcastle to J3 Lucan.

There are also delays on the M50 southbound from the M1 Interchange to J12 Firhouse. Northbound traffic is busy from the M11 Merge to J15 Kilternan.

Traffic is reportedly heavy from Kimmage Road onto Harold’s Cross Road and delays continue over the canal down to Patrick Street.

In Wicklow, AA Roadwatch is reporting there are northbound delays on the N11 from before J12 Newtownmountkennedy to J10 Delgany.

In Limerick, emergency services are en route to a crash on the N69 just outside Askeaton on the city side.

More to follow...

Online Editors