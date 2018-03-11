News Irish News

Sunday 11 March 2018

Motorists 'make citizen's arrest' after man attempts car hijacking

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai are investigating after an attempted car hijacking in Dublin on Sunday morning.

A man (30) was arrested on the Alfie Byrne Road in Clontarf after he attempted to hijack a car at approximately 10am.

It's believed the man was put under citizen's arrest after passing motorists intervened.

A man in his 30s is currently detained at Clontarf Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai said that investigations are ongoing.

