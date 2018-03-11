Motorists 'make citizen's arrest' after man attempts car hijacking
Gardai are investigating after an attempted car hijacking in Dublin on Sunday morning.
A man (30) was arrested on the Alfie Byrne Road in Clontarf after he attempted to hijack a car at approximately 10am.
It's believed the man was put under citizen's arrest after passing motorists intervened.
A man in his 30s is currently detained at Clontarf Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardai said that investigations are ongoing.
