Motorists left €816,000 behind them at Ireland’s toll booths by not taking their change

IRISH motorists have left €816,000 in cash sitting at toll booths by overpaying for their car journey and not taking their change.

Figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland reveal that “excess tolls” collected during 2020 came to a total of €429,000, compared to the €392,000 which was logged in unpaid tolls.

Data for January to October last year shows that €387,000 was collected in overpaid tolls against just €251,000 lost to motorists evading charges.

Taken together, the data shows that operators of nine of the country’s busiest roads collected €173,000 in excess tolls, even after the cost of toll evasion was factored in.

The most lucrative road for excess tolls was the M1 motorway, connecting Dublin to Dundalk with €143,000 left at the toll gates by drivers between January 2020 and October 2021.

It was followed by the M7/M8 toll plazas in Co Laois where a combined €120,000 was paid out by drivers in excess tolls.

Next on the list was the M3 toll in Co Meath where overpaid tolls totalled €112,000, according to the records from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Other excess toll tallies included the M4 between Kilcock and Kinnegad at €104,000, the M8 in Cork at €89,000, the Limerick Tunnel at €96,000, the Waterford Bypass at €86,000, and the Dublin Port Tunnel at €36,000.

Unpaid tolls on all nine roads totalled €643,000; however, Transport Infrastructure Ireland did not provide a breakdown of which roads were most affected.

They said this would compromise their ability to target those responsible, particularly drivers that repeatedly evade the charges.

There were no excess tolls collected on the country’s busiest motorway, the M50 around Dublin, where a barrier-free system is in operation.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said toll revenue collected on the M50 came to €123.78m in 2020, with a bad debt charge of €3.35m for unpaid charges and evasion.

In the first 10 months of last year, a total of €111.68m was collected on the capital’s ring road with bad debt listed as €3.43m.

An information note said: “Cash or coin collection does not arise on the M50 eFlow system.”

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said all the other nine roads charging tolls offered at least one booth or lane where change was provided to motorists on a 24/7 basis.

Figures provided by them under FOI show that the M1 between Dublin and Belfast saw toll revenue collected of €26.1m between January and October 2021.

Of that, 20.2pc was paid in cash, 11.1pc by credit or debit card, and more than two-thirds – or 68.6pc – of tolls were paid through electronic tolling cards, or other similar systems.

Other roads were far more dependent on cash payments however, with 36.2pc of all payments on the Limerick Tunnel made through cash.

A cash payment rate of just above 30pc was also logged on the M8 motorway, which links Cork to the M7/M8 interchange in Co Laois.

On the M50, almost 69pc of all tolls collected last year were through an electronic toll card or tag, while 16.5pc were processed via a video registration system.

Another 14.6pc of drivers using the road were unregistered, meaning the motorists had to later log on and make payment for their journey.