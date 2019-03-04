Thousands of motorists were caught up in traffic chaos yesterday after unexpected snow and sleet hit parts of the country.

Motorists caught out in the cold as Storm Freya causes traffic chaos with unexpected heavy snow

The heavy snowfall caused "extremely poor" driving conditions, with some roads impassable and motorways closed, and significant traffic delays were caused on other routes.

A yellow weather warning was issued by Met Éireann yesterday morning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon.

The Status Yellow snow-ice warning was put in place from 4pm, and was later extended to the entire country from 7pm until 8am this morning.

Commuters have been warned to take extra care this morning with roads in many parts expected to be treacherous.

A spokesperson for Met Éireann said weather warnings were in place for rainfall as a result of Storm Freya, and that a drop in temperatures resulted in the subsequent snow-ice warning.

Snow was originally forecast for areas of high ground above 200 metres. However, it fell in many low-lying areas, taking motorists by surprise.

Shortly before 6pm gardaí issued a traffic alert and advised people to exercise caution and reduce their speed in affected areas.

However, by that stage heavy snowfall on the M7 near Naas had already brought traffic almost to a standstill. One car caught fire on the hard shoulder late last night, adding to delays, but no one was hurt.

Driving conditions were described as poor on several major routes including the M4, while a collision on the M8 during the treacherous conditions resulted in gridlock.

Videos on social media last night showed snow ploughs being used to clear heavy snow on the M8 with fire engines following behind as they led out the traffic.

One motorist in the midlands told how he came across a number of serious crashes and saw cars being pulled out of ditches.

"Traffic was backed up in Portlaoise, and there were some pretty bad crashes.

"There were cars in the ditch, after Arles on the way to Stradbally there was a car on its roof. There was so much snow and ice on the ground, there was no grip on the tyres.

"It all fell very quickly, I left Carlow to get home and it took me over two-and-a-half hours, it normally takes an hour and 10 (minutes)."

AA Roadwatch reported very poor conditions through the Sally Gap - which was later closed - and Wicklow Gap, Co Wicklow, while three Allianz Hurling League fixtures were postponed.

Cork's Division 1A clash with Tipperary in Páirc Uí Rinn was called off due to a waterlogged pitch following a pitch inspection. Waterford's Division 1B clash with Galway in Walsh Park was also postponed due to the weather and in Innovate Park, Wexford and Kilkenny was also called off after a pitch inspection.

Dublin Airport said some airlines experienced delays as a result of having to de-ice.

Many local authorities had gritters out last night and were due out again this morning.

Met Éireann said frost and icy patches would clear this morning with showers becoming widespread, some heavy and of hail. There will be wintry falls on high ground. Temperatures will reach a high of 8C.

