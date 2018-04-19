Motorist sustains serious injuries in rush hour crash

The accident occurred just outside Macroom near the Raleigh-Wood Road area. It is understood one motorist suffered multiple serious injuries in the collision which occurred around 5pm.

Diversions have been put in place and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Emergency services including Macroom Fire Brigade and gardaí attended the scene as well as a Health Service Executive (HSE) ambulance.

The area of road involved has been closed to facilitate the work of the emergency services and garda accident scene investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Macroom gardaí.