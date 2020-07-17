Motorist seriously injured after multi-vehicle accident in Cork

ONE person has been seriously injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Cork.

The main N25 Cork-Waterford road has been closed after a three vehicle collision occurred outside Castlemartyr in east Cork shortly before 3pm.

A section of the road, in both directions, has now been closed to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Gardaí, paramedics and three units of Cork Fire Brigade from Midleton and Youghal are attending the accident.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area with diversions in place and lengthy traffic delays expected.

It is understood one motorist suffered serious injuries in the accident and a number of others sustained minor injuries.

Gardaí warned that the section of roadway involved is expected to remain closed for some time.

Accident scene investigators are attending the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station.

