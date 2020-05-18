Motorist dies after collision between truck and car in Cork

A MOTORIST has died following a traffic accident in Cork.

The man died after a collision between a truck and car on N22 Cork-Killarney road at Ovens some 2km outside Ballincollig.

The accident occurred shortly after 11am.

Emergency services were at the scene within minutes and Gardaí closed the road.

Despite desperate efforts to assist the injured man, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí urged motorists to avoid the area or to follow diversions which have been put in place to facilitate the work of the emergency

services which included three units of the Cork and Ballincollig fire service.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

Gardaí have urged anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them to assist their inquiries.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem examination will be conducted later at CUH.

