Motorist caught driving 203km/h in a 120km/h zone in Cork over bank holiday period

There were three fatalities on Irish roads across the August bank holiday weekend and following days, according to gardaí.

An extensive garda operation was in place throughout the busy bank holiday period from August 3 to August 9.

In addition, eight serious collisions took place that resulted in eight serious and life-threatening injuries.

So far this year, 104 people have died on Irish roads, 12 more than during the same period in 2022.

However, this August bank holiday was an overall improvement on previous years.

There was a 58pc reduction in serious injury road traffic collisions compared to the same weekend last year.

This also represents a 66pc reduction in serious injury collisions against the previous five August bank holiday weekends.

Over 4,000 roadside drug and alcohol tests were carried out which resulted in 196 arrests for driving under the influence.

A total of 2,841 drivers were detected for speeding out of over 830,000 vehicles checked by GoSafe vans.

A motorist was caught travelling at a speed of 203km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M8 Ballinaglanna North, Kilworth, Cork.

Another driver was caught travelling 130km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R463 Corbally Road, Limerick.

Other notable speeds include 166km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N26 Ballynahaglish, Ballina, Mayo, 128km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Stillorgan Road, Blackrock, Dublin and 147km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R178 Redbog, Carrickmacross, Louth.

In addition to this, 209 fixed charge offences for using a mobile phone took place during the period, while there were 91 such offences for not wearing a seatbelt and 134 for unaccompanied learner drivers.

77 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied, 146 vehicles were seized for being uninsured and 155 vehicles were seized for having no tax.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: “As our enforcement data demonstrates, the August Bank Holiday Weekend was especially busy on Irish roads.

“Gardaí were out across the country helping to keeping all road users safe by enforcing road traffic laws through checkpoints, road side testing for intoxicants and checking for speed and other life saver offences.

“We had a huge amount of positive support from motorists and we want to acknowledge this because this helps us and our partners to avoid a higher number of fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions.

“All those who suffer the loss of a loved one on our roads are in our thoughts. We continue to do all we can to raise awareness among all road users that we must work together to keep our roads safe,” she added.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear your seatbelt and never use a mobile phone while driving.