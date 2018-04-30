News Irish News

Motorist arrested for drink-driving after gardaí find bottle of wine and cup in car

A picture of the wine posted on the Garda Twitter account
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after gardaí discovered a bottle of red wine and a cup on the front seat when they stopped the vehicle.

The driver was pulled over as the car had been "posing a danger to traffic" due to erratic driving.

The incident happened in Cahir, Co Tipperary on Saturday night.

"Gardaí in Cahir stopped a car posing a danger to traffic. Spoke with driver, Gardai discovered the driver had a bottle of wine and cup containing wine with them. Driver arrested for drink driving," gardaí said on their Twitter account.

