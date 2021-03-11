Motorist (30s) seriously injured in Donegal crash

A motorist has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision that occurred this morning in Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident between a van and a car that occurred at Ballymagroarty in Ballintra on the N15 at around 8am today.

A man in his thirties, who was the driver of the car, has been taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are described as critical.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. Local diversions have been put in place for now.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 7:30am to 8:30am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda station.

