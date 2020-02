A MOTORCYLIST (late 20s) has been hospitalised after a single- vehicle crash in north Dublin this evening.

The crash took place at the Jamestown Road in Finglas at around 4.30pm this evening.

The man driving the motorcycle received serious injuries during the collision and was rushed to Beaumont Hospital.

It is understood that his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

GardaĆ­ attended the scene and are investigating the collision.