Motorcyclist who died in crash named locally after two bike deaths within hours of each other

The road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket is currently closed with local diversions in place

TWO motorcyclists have died in separate collisions in Cork and Westmeath.

A total of 70 people have now died on Irish roads so far this year - including eight motorcyclists.

Road safety campaigners have expressed alarm at the high proportion of road deaths which now involve motorcyclists.

One biker died after a collision with a tractor and grass mower in north Cork on Tuesday evening.

The biker, named locally as Timothy 'Tim' O'Sullivan of Meelin, Co Cork, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The tragedy occurred at Gooseberryhill outside Newmarket shortly after 8pm on Tuesday (May 23).

Despite Gardaí and paramedics racing to the scene, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The tractor driver was uninjured in the collision but was treated for shock at the scene.

Gardaí closed the road to facilitate the work of forensic collision investigators with local road diversions in place overnight.

Officers appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," a garda spokesperson said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist in his 20s died in a single vehicle collision in Westmeath in the early hours of Wednesday.

The tragedy occurred shortly after 2am at the Kilmartins Roundabout area on the Dublin Road just outside Athlone.

Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised but the biker was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital.

The deceased is understood to be from the local area.

To facilitate the work of accident scene investigators, gardaí closed the Kilmartins Roundabout on Wednesday morning with Junction 10 on the N6 also closed and diversions via Junction 9.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the movements of the motorcycle in the minutes before the tragedy to contact them.