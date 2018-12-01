Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries, gardaí arrest driver in suspected drink-driving incident

A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries in a suspected drink-driving incident in Cork yesterday.

A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries in a suspected drink-driving incident in Cork yesterday.

The two-vehicle incident occurred on the Middle Glanmire Road at approximately 5pm.

Paramedics attended to the motorcyclist, a man in his forties, at the scene and he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí say his injuries are understood to be serious but are not thought to be life-threatening.

They apprehended a man (28), who was understood to be the driver of the car, a short distance from the crash site and he was arrested under Road Traffic legislation for 'Driving Under the Influence'.

He was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and has since been released without charge.

Garda Forensic Collison Investigators examined both the crash site and vehicles involved.

Gardaí are now investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was driving along the route at the time who may be in possession of dash cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors