Motorcyclist seriously injured in Dublin collision, gardaí appeal for witnesses

The collision occured between Clonsilla and Lucan on Monday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious single-vehicle collision which occurred on the Clonsilla to Lucan Road at approximately 10:45pm on Monday evening.

A male involved in the collision is being treated in Connolly Hospital for serious injuries.

The collision involved a motorcycle which was travelling southbound from Clonsilla towards Lucan, just past Westmanstown on the R121 last night.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to hospital.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 6667300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.



