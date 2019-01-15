-
Motorcyclist seriously injured after he struck van, gardaí investigating
Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision in the capital last night.
The incident occurred on at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Cappagh Road, Finglas at approximately 10pm on Monday evening.
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a collision with a van and caught fire on impact.
Emergency services attended the scene and the injured was rushed to hospital in Blanchardstown.
It is understood the motorcyclist has serious injuries.
The scene is currently preserved at this time and local diversions are in place.
Investigations ongoing.
