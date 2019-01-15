Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision in the capital last night.

Motorcyclist seriously injured after he struck van, gardaí investigating

The incident occurred on at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Cappagh Road, Finglas at approximately 10pm on Monday evening.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a collision with a van and caught fire on impact.

Emergency services attended the scene and the injured was rushed to hospital in Blanchardstown.

Garda at the scene of a road traffic accident involving a motorcyclist at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Cappagh Road in Finglas Photo: Tony Gavin

It is understood the motorcyclist has serious injuries.

The scene is currently preserved at this time and local diversions are in place.

Investigations ongoing.

