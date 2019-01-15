News Irish News

Tuesday 15 January 2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured after he struck van, gardaí investigating

Garda at the scene of a road traffic accident involving a motorcyclist at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Cappagh Road in Finglas Photo: Tony Gavin
Conor Feehan

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision in the capital last night.

The incident occurred on at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Cappagh Road, Finglas at approximately 10pm on Monday evening.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a collision with a van and caught fire on impact.

Emergency services attended the scene and the injured was rushed to hospital in Blanchardstown.

Garda at the scene of a road traffic accident involving a motorcyclist at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Cappagh Road in Finglas Photo: Tony Gavin
It is understood the motorcyclist has serious injuries.

The scene is currently preserved at this time and local diversions are in place.

Garda at the scene of a road traffic accident involving a motorcyclist at the junction of Cardiffsbridge Road and Cappagh Road in Finglas Photo: Tony Gavin
Investigations ongoing.

