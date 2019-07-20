A motorcyclist has lost his life in a tragic collision.

Motorcyclist loses his life in collision with car

The incident, between a motorcycle and a car, occurred at Lisacrue, near Killeagh, on the N25 between Cork and Waterford at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday evening.

The motorcyclist, a man whose age is currently unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Cork University Hospital.

The occupants of the car, a man and a woman both aged in their early eighties, were taken to Cork University Hospital as a precaution.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene.

The road was expected to stay closed overnight with local diversions in place.

Online Editors