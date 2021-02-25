Motorcyclist killed, motorist fighting for his life after horrific collision in Cork

A MOTORCYCLIST has died and a male motorist is fighting for his life after an horrific collision in Cork.

The accident occurred on the N20 Cork-Limerick road just outside Charleville shortly before 2pm.

It involved a motorcycle and a car.

Gardaí, paramedics and Charleville fire brigade units were at the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised. Given the severe nature of the injuries sustained, the air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.

It is understood that a male motorcyclist in his 20s and a male motorist in his 60s both sustained critical injuries.

Local sources have indicated that the motorcyclist died before he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Emergency services were battling to aid both at the scene.

The road near the accident scene has been closed to facilitate the work of the emergency services. Gardaí warned motorists to avoid the area if possible. Diversions have been put in place.

Charleville Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Drivers who were in the area at the time and whose vehicles are equipped with dash-cam footage have been asked to contact Gardaí to assist their inquiries in the incident.

