Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle Dublin crash 

The R127 is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Stock image

A motorcyclist has died following a three-vehicle crash in Co Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí were at the scene on the R127 near Milverton in Skerries where two cars and a motorcycle were involved in a collision at 4.40pm.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was fatally injured during the collision and his body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

The two drivers of the cars and one passenger were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

The R127 is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Any road users who were travelling on the R127 between 4pm and 5pm today and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

Online Editors