A motorcyclist was killed and another critically injured when their bikes were involved in a collision with a 4x4 vehicle.

Motorcyclist killed and another fighting for life after collision with 4x4

The fatal crash happened about 1.30pm yesterday in Co Meath.

One of the bikers was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. Last night, the driver of the other motorcycle was fighting for his life at James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

The driver of the 4x4 was reported to be uninjured.

The collision occurred on the Johnstown to Edenderry road, near the entrance to the Johnstown Estate hotel in Enfield, Co Meath. Local Fine Gael councillor Enda Flynn said the stretch of road was a particularly busy area and it there had been other serious crashes there in the past.

"There was a fatality at a crossroads there a number of years ago and there has been a lot of work done by the council to make it safer," he said.

"I'm sure the local community are very shocked to hear of such an accident."

The road was closed for a period of time while gardaí carried out a forensic investigation of the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

The tragedy brings to 13 the number of motorcyclists killed on Irish roads this year.

Last Monday, motorcyclist John Byrne (23) was killed in a crash in Wicklow which involved no other vehicles.

Separately, a driver in his 80s died following a collision with another car in the Forthcommons area of Wexford on Saturday.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.25pm when the car he was driving collided with another vehicle.

The female driver and a front seat passenger of the second vehicle, both in their 20s, received minor injuries.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053-916 5200 or the Garda Confidential line.

