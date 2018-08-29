Motorcyclist killed after collision on M1

A man has died following a collision between a motorbike and a truck on the south-bound section of the M1 in Dublin just after midnight.

The accident happened at about 12:30am this morning between Junction 4 and Junction 5 of the motorway.

A male motorcyclist, age not confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the City Morgue. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Online Editors