Motorcyclist killed after collision on M1
A man has died following a collision between a motorbike and a truck on the south-bound section of the M1 in Dublin just after midnight.
The accident happened at about 12:30am this morning between Junction 4 and Junction 5 of the motorway.
A male motorcyclist, age not confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the City Morgue. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Online Editors