Motorcyclist in Mayo seriously injured following traffic collision

A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a serious road traffic collision in Mayo last night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident that occurred at Glenisland on Sunday at approximately 7pm.

A male motorcyclist in his twenties was seriously injured when his bike left the road at Glenisland on the R 312 near Castlebar. He was then taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo.

The scene was attended by local Gardaí, National Ambulance Service and local Fire Services.

Traffic diversions are currently in place and an examination of the scene will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. In particular, they’re asking any road users with camera footage from along the route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Castlebar Station on (094) 903 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Irish Independent