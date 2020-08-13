Motorcyclist fighting for his life after a collision in Kerry

A MOTORCYCLIST is fighting for his life after a collision in Kerry.

The 35 year old suffered critical injuries in the collision between his motorcycle and a car in the New Line Road area of Waterville around 3:40pm on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí and paramedics were on the scene within minutes and the man received emergency medical treatment at the scene.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. The man's condition is described as critical.

Paramedics treated the driver of the car involved for shock at the scene though he was otherwise uninjured.

The scene was sealed off to allow for a detailed examination by forensic experts.

Gardaí are now appealing to any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Killarney Garda Station on (064) 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111.

Online Editors