Motorcyclist doing 198km/h in 100km/h zone among 476 drivers caught speeding on Irish roads

Gardaí caught more than 400 drivers speeding yesterday - including one motorcyclist who was detected doing 98km/h over the limit.

Over 100,000 motorists were monitored by safety cameras on Thursday, with 476 vehicles being caught speeding.

One driver in Mount Brown, Dublin 8 was caught doing 122km/h in a 50km/h zone.

A motorcyclist was also detected doing 198km/h in a 100km/h zone in Drummindoo, Westport, Co Mayo, while another driver was detected in Dungarvan, Co Waterford doing 109km/h in a 60km/h zone.

More than 400 vehicles were also recorded speeding on St Stephen's Day.

There were 414 vehicles caught driving in excess of the speed limit, including:

81km/h on a 50km/hr road in Carrigart, Co Donegal;

124 km/h in a 60 km/hr zone on the N7 Palmerstown Demesne, Naas, Co Kildare;

112 km/h in an 80 km/hr zone on R339 Oranmore, Co Galway;

142 km/h in a 100 km/hr zone on the N25, Ballinaboola, Wexford.

Gardaí have once again urged motorists to obey the speed limits.

"An Garda Síochána wish to thank the vast majority of drivers who drive responsibly on the roads, however there are still many who do not," a garda spokesman said.

"Speeding is a major factor in fatal road traffic collisions. Please slow down to save lives."

Four lives have been lost on Irish roads over the last seven days.

Online Editors