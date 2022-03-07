Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a single vehicle collision in Galway city this evening.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene on Bóthar na dTreabh in the city at around 7.30pm.

The scene was closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions were put in place. These are expected to remain until Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bother na dTreabh area at the time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.



