Motorcyclist dies following crash in Co Sligo

Gardaí are at the scene of the collision in Co Sligo. Stock image.

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Sligo yesterday evening.

The victim was driving a motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a car in the Glencar area of the county.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car that occurred at approximately 8.30pm on Thursday, 29 June 2023 on the N16 at Glencar, Co Sligo,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car did not requires hospital treatment. The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.”

The N16 at Glencar is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. The services of garda forensic collision investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling on the N16 at Glencar between 8pm and 8.40pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.