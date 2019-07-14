A 34-year-old man has died following a crash at a motorcycle road race in the Midlands.

Motorcyclist dies following crash at road race in Westmeath

The deceased, who was from Northern Ireland, was involved in a race event at Walderstown, Co Westmeath, when the collision occurred.

The serious incident happened at around 11.30am and led to the event being abandoned.

Emergency services were alerted and transferred the injured man to the Mater Hospital in Dublin where he was later pronounced dead.

A garda spokesman said they are investigating the fatal road traffic collision.

“The event has been abandoned and Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

“Enquires are ongoing, the Coroner has been notified and post-mortem examination will we arranged. A file will be prepared in accordance with the Coroners Act” a garda spokesman said.

