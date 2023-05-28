Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Co Meath

A man in his 50s has died after the motorbike he was riding was in collision with a car in Co Meath this evening.

The incident happened on Old Ross Cross Road, Dunshaughlin, at around 6.15pm.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was rushed by ambulance to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown in Dublin, where he later died.

Gardaí said a post mortem will take place in due course.

The man who was driving the car, aged in his 20s, was uninjured. A male and a female passenger in the car were also uninjured.

A garda spokesperson said: “The road is currently closed pending an examination by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

Motorists who have camera or dash-cam footage and who were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.45pm, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.