Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Co Mayo

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car in Co Mayo.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision that happened on the N83 at Johnstown, Ballyhaunis, at around 3.35pm yesterday.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was airlifted to Galway University Hospital in a critical condition after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car.

He has since died.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out and the road has re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact gardaí in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

