Motorcyclist (70s) and man in his 40s killed in separate single-vehicle collisions over last 24 hours

The collision occurred on the main Donadea to Timahoe road on Monday evening.

A man in his 70s has died after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Co Kildare on Monday evening.

The collision occurred in the Derrycrib area of Donadea, Co Kildare, on Monday evening, at around 6pm.

The man was fatally injured in the incident and his body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The road, which is the main route between Donadea and Timahoe, is currently closed pending a forensic examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Timahoe and Donadea between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Monday evening, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a seperate unrelated incident a man in his 40s was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary on Monday evening.

The collision occurred at Mainstown, Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary.

The driver of the vehicle, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at South Tipperary General Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The road at Mainstown, from Faugheen towards Carrick-on-Suir, is currently closed pending a forensic examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Faugheen and Carrick on Suir between 9:00pm and 9:30pm on Monday evening, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.