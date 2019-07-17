Motorcyclist (50s) killed in two-vehicle road collision

A motorcyclist in his fifties has lost his life in a two-vehicle road collision this afternoon.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a car, occurred at Mulpheddar, Clonard, County Meath at approximately 2pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his early fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Navan Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Trim are appealing for any witnesses to this incident, particularly any motorists with dash cam footage, to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

