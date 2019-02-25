A motorcyclist lost his life in a fatal collision on the M50 this morning.

Motorcyclist (50s) killed in morning crash on M50 by Port Tunnel

The man, aged in his fifties, was involved in a single vehicle crash close to the Port Tunnel shortly after 10am this morning.

The incident occurred close to the north bore of the tunnel.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

He was removed from the scene and a post mortem examination will take place at Dublin City Morgue.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash,

The road at the scene of the crash has re-opened following an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

Online Editors