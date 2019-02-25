Motorcyclist (50s) killed in morning crash, girl (9) killed in separate collision

A motorcyclist lost his life in a fatal collision on the M50 this morning.

The man, aged in his fifties, was involved in a single vehicle crash close to the Port Tunnel shortly after 10am this morning.

The incident occurred close to the north bore of the tunnel.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

He was removed from the scene and a post mortem examination will take place at Dublin City Morgue.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash,

The road at the scene of the crash has re-opened following an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old girl has been killed in a car crash in Co Armagh.

The schoolgirl, from the Richill area, died following a road traffic collision on the Hamiltonsbawn Road, Armagh, on Monday.

The young girl, Patrycja, was a back seat passenger in the single vehicle collision involving a Peugeot 407, which occurred at around 9am.

Chief Inspector O'Connor said: "Tragically Patrycja, who was a student at Hardy Memorial Primary School in Richill, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

"The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

"The Hamiltonsbawn Road remains closed at this time as our inquiries into the collision continue."

Inspector O'Connor has appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have web cam footage to contact officers in Armagh on 101.

Online Editors