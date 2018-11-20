Motorcyclist (50s) in serious condition following collision

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after a collision in west Cork.

The accident happened on Monday night at Lauragh, outside Bandon, and involved a motorcycle and a van.

The motorcyclist, understood to be a man in his late 50s, suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

He underwent emergency surgery overnight.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was uninjured in the accident but was treated at the scene for shock.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

The road involved was partially closed from around 10pm to allow accident scene investigators examine the scene.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a van driver escaped serious injury in a collision on the Cork Road outside Fermoy yesterday afternoon.

The accident, which occurred shortly before 4pm, resulted in one lane of the road being closed to allow emergency services assist remove the van driver from the damaged vehicle.

Online Editors