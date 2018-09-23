Motorcyclist (50s) dies in road traffic collision

A male motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash in Newry.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 50’s, died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Fathom Line.

The collision occurred at around 11.30am on Sunday morning.

The Fathom Line has now been reopened to traffic.

Officers would ask anyone who was travelling on the Fathom Line and who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 621 23/09/18.

