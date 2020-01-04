Motorcyclist (50s) dies following road collision

A motorcyclist has been killed and another injured following a collision with a van in Limerick on Saturday evening.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the N24.

A second motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

