Motorcyclist (50s) air lifted to hospital following collision

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a motorcyclist (50s) was rushed to hospital following a collision with a Jeep.

The crash took place on the N80 at Ravenswood, Bunclody, Co. Carlow, at around 3.10pm yesterday.

The male motorcyclist was air lifted from the scene to St James Hospital Dublin to be treated for serious life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The road was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted an examination and is now reopen.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses, especially motorists with dash-cam footage.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," said a spokesperson.

Online Editors