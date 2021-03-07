Motorcyclist (40s) killed in single-vehicle Tipperary crash

A man has been killed after a single-vehicle crash in Co Tipperary

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí attended the fatal crash at approximately 2.10pm.

The collision occurred on the the R497 Reiska, Kilcommon, Co. Tipperary.

When gardaí attended the scene a motorbike was located in a ditch.

The body of the male motorcyclist was removed from the scene to the Mortuary in Templemore where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The road was closed last night as a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is taking place.

The road is expected to reopen this morning.

"Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

"They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R497 Reiska, Kilcommon, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”





Online Editors