Motorcyclist (40s) killed in Offaly crash, road remains closed

A motorcyclist (40s) is dead after a single vehicle crash in Offaly last night.

The man was involved in a road accident R357 at Mullaghatour, Belmont at approximately 6.45pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and he was later removed to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

A post mortem is due to take place and the road remains closed.

“The road remains closed this morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”